ABUJA Jan 16 Nigeria's main labour unions said they were suspending protests planned for Monday against the removal of fuel import subsidies after President Goodluck Jonathan cut the price of petrol.

Jonathan said earlier on Monday that petrol prices would be reduced to 97 naira ($0.60) a litre, a week after strikes and protests began against the government's decision to scrap the fuel subsidies.

Tens of thousands took to the streets for strikes over five successive days last week in protest against the sudden removal of a fuel subsidy on Jan. 1 that more than doubled the pump price of petrol to 150 naira per litre from 65 naira. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ralph Gowling)