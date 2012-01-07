* President Jonathan says fuel subsidy had to be removed
* Unions to start indefinite strike on Monday
* Jonathan says government salaries and travel costs cut
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Jan 7 President Goodluck Jonathan
pleaded with Nigerians on Saturday to support the removal of
fuel subsidies and pledged to cut government salaries, in an
effort to prevent a nationwide strike planned for Monday.
Nigeria's fuel regulator announced on Jan. 1 the end of the
subsidy as part of efforts to cut government spending and weed
out corruption in the downstream oil industry, which it hopes
will encourage more foreign investment in local refining.
Petrol prices have more than doubled to around 150 naira
($0.93) per litre and protests have erupted across the nation.
Trade unions have said they will begin an indefinite general
strike from Monday, including workers in Africa's largest energy
sector. Industry sources do not expect strikes to significantly
affect crude exports.
"If I were in your shoes at this moment, I probably would
have reacted in the same manner as some of our compatriots, or
hold the same critical views about government," Jonathan said in
a statement, his first official comment on subsidies since the
policy was announced.
"The deregulation of the petroleum sector is a necessary
step that we had to take. I want to assure every Nigerian
that whatever pain you may feel at the moment will be
temporary."
Nigeria produces more than 2 million barrels per day of
crude oil but almost all of this is shipped to the United
States, Europe and Asia. Nigeria has to import its refined fuel,
like petrol and diesel, because decades of mismanagement and
corruption mean its refineries are in disrepair.
Economists say the subsidy encouraged corruption and waste
and handed over billions of dollars of government cash to a
cartel of wealthy fuel importers.
The government estimates it will save 1 trillion naira
($6.21 billion) this year by eliminating it.
CORRUPTION
Most people in Nigeria live on less than $2 a day and view
cheap fuel as the only benefit they get from living in an
oil-rich state. Critics say wealthy politicians should have
found savings within government and tackled oil industry
corruption before imposing costs on the public.
Jonathan said he understood the problems of corruption and
the high cost of government, which were being addressed.
"We are all greatly concerned about the issue of
corruption. The deregulation policy is the strongest measure to
tackle this challenge in the downstream sector."
"To save Nigeria, we must all be prepared to make
sacrifices. On the part of government, we are taking several
measures aimed at cutting the size and cost of governance."
He said this year the basic salaries of all politicians in
the executive arm of government would be reduced by 25 percent.
This does not include members of parliament, whose salaries make
up a large portion of government spending.
Jonathan said all overseas travel by politicians would be
reduced to the bare minimum and the size of delegations on
foreign trips would be cut. He also said overlapping committees
and departments would be looked at to reduce costs.
Jonathan's critics say he is guilty of wasting money on
committees and dozens of special advisers.
He is also under fire for failing to rein in almost daily
attacks by an Islamist sect in the northeast of Nigeria.
Many Christians have begun to flee northern Nigeria after
dozens were killed in a series of religious attacks in recent
days.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; writing by Joe Brock; editing by
Andrew Roche)