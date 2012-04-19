ABUJA, April 19 Mismanagement and theft by top
Nigerian officials involved in a corrupt fuel subsidy scheme
cost the country $6.8 billion in three years, a parliamentary
probe found, calling on President Goodluck Jonathan to overhaul
the state oil firm and ministry.
Nigeria tried to end gasoline subsidies on Jan. 1, but a
week of public protests forced the government to partially
re-instate the payments, seen as a massive drain on its budget.
The report filed late on Wednesday said the state oil firm,
private marketers and the regulator owe a combined 1.07 trillion
naira ($6.8 billion) in unpaid debts to the government and that
the state oil firm owes oil trading companies some $3.5 billion.
It recommended the state oil firm be overhauled.
