* Subsidy removal controversial, unpopular with unions
* Gov't was spending billions of dollars on the subsidy
(Adds union call for strikes and other action)
By Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Jan 1 Nigerian authorities scrapped fuel
subsidies with immediate effect on Sunday, prompting unions to
call for a repeat of the strikes and street protests that
thwarted previous attempts to end the scheme.
Many Nigerians see cheap fuel as the only benefit they get
from living in Africa's top crude oil exporter.
A statement by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory
Agency (PPPRA) announced the "formal removal of the subsidy on
Premium Motor Spirit".
"Petroleum products marketers are to note that no one will
be paid a subsidy on PMS discharges after 1st January 2012,"
said the statement signed by the agency's executive director,
Reginald Stanley.
The Trades Union Congress and Nigerian Labour Congress
called for mass action.
"We alert the populace to begin immediate mobilisation
towards the D-Day for the commencement of the strikes, street
demonstrations and mass protests across the country," they said
in a joint statement.
"This promises to be a long drawn battle; we know its
beginning, but we do not know its end or when it will end. But
we are confident that the Nigerian people will triumph."
Going ahead with the plan will save the Treasury over 1
trillion naira ($6.13 billion) in 2012, according to the
government - money that critics such as the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) said mostly benefited fuel importers.
Nigeria produces over 2 million barrels per day of crude oil
but a lack of investment in refineries and infrastructure means
almost all of this is exported, while refined products such as
petrol have to be imported at great cost.
PUMP PRICE TO DOUBLE
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has admitted that
letting markets determine the pump price of petrol will push it
up to 120 naira ($0.74) per litre, from 65.
Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi said Nigeria used $16
billion of its foreign reserves on imported fuel in the first 11
months of last year - half of it sold by the bank to petroleum
importers, the other half spent by the Treasury on the subsidy.
Labour and transport unions, human rights groups, market
traders, taxi drivers and lawyers' associations are all bitterly
opposed to having the subsidy removed.
"The government has deceived us," said Peter Udor, an Abuja
electrical engineer. "They told us that the subsidy will be
removed after the budget approval by the national assembly in
March or April ... This shows that the government is insensitive
to the plight of (the) majority of Nigerians. It's unfair."
Rosemary Abiogu, a nurse, said: "Subsidy removal signals
more hardship for (a) majority of Nigerians. Prices of fuel will
not only go up but also those of other essential goods. They
should have put the palliatives in place before removing the
subsidy."
The government has said that any increase in the cost of
goods will be offset in the medium term by economic reforms,
such as more efficient customs clearance at ports, that should
reduce the cost of imports. Analysts agree.
"There will be an impact on inflation - my forecast is that
at most CPI goes up by a modest 2 percent - but the productivity
gain is that the price of petrol will be efficient," said
Bismarke Rewane, managing director for Lagos-based consultancy
Financial Derivatives.
"It will attract more investments into the sector like
building of refineries, pipelines, storage facilities etc. and
all these will translate into efficiency gains for the economy."
($1 = 162.3000 naira)
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh; Additional
reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; Writing by Tim Cocks;
Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)