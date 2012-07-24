(Adds quote, details, background)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, July 24 A Nigerian presidential committee
said on Tuesday that fuel traders fraudulently collected 382
billion naira ($2.38 billion) last year in subsidy payments for
fuel that was never delivered.
The probe commissioned by President Goodluck Jonathan is the
latest in a string of investigations into a petrol import
subsidy that is rife with corruption and a massive drain on
state finances.
"The first (step) is the recovery of the 382 billion naira,"
AIG Imokhuede, the head of the committee told reporters at the
presidential villa after submitting the report to Jonathan.
"The next is possible criminal investigation and prosecution
of the OMT (oil marketing and trading companies) ... also, the
external auditors and any government functionaries who served
will be further interviewed to determine the roles if any in the
issues that were discussed."
Imokhuede did not name specific companies but some of the
world's largest oil traders import petrol into Africa's most
populous nation, along with marketers owned by some of the
richest and most powerful Nigerians.
Nigeria is among the top 10 crude oil exporters in the world
but due to decades of corruption and mismanagement it has to
import most of its refined fuel needs.
Nigeria scrapped subsidies on gasoline imports on Jan. 1,
potentially saving the country over $6 billion. But more than a
week of strikes and protests erupted across the country against
the higher cost of motor fuel, forcing the government to
partially reinstate them.
Nigerian legislator Farouk Lawan led a parliamentary probe
into the subsidy earlier this year, uncovering $6.8 billion in
fraudulent payments over three years.
RISK OF SHORTAGE
But now his committee's report is being called into question
over allegations Lawan demanded, and took part of, a $3 million
bribe from one of Nigeria's richest oil tycoons to remove him
from the list of fraudsters.
Lawan's lawyer said he took $500,000 offered by the tycoon,
but only in order to expose him, saying he disclosed it to
parliament and left the cash with parliament.
Lawan's report not only highlighted the fuel traders crimes
but also pointed the finger at high level politicians, including
Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke. Jonathan's probe has
focused on oil companies rather than government officials.
The Finance Ministry has held off subsidy payments until
probes into marketers have been completed, prompting anger from
importers and risking fuel shortages.
People queued for petrol at inflated prices in Nigeria's
oil-producing Niger Delta on Tuesday. Nationwide fuel shortages
and a spike in prices risks further public unrest.
Fuel union Jetty and Petroleum Tank Farm Owners of Nigeria
(JEPTFON) is shutting down fuel distribution facilities this
week and another labour group, the Depot and Petroleum Marketers
Association (DAPPMA), threatened to join them within 48 hours if
government did not pay outstanding subsidies.
The subsidy is stretching Nigeria's finances and draining
oil savings. The minister of state for finance said in June
Nigeria only had 370 billion naira ($2.29 billion) left to pay
subsidies, out of the 888 billion in the 2012 budget.
The central bank has said the subsidy budget will run out
well before the end of the year, which means they will need to
raid savings to pay for it. Powerful state governors have said
they will take the federal government to court for what they
call "illegal" over-budget subsidy payments.
(Additional reporting by Owolabi Tife in Yenagoa; Writing by
Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Williams)