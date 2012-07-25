* Subsidy debts could wipe out Nigeria's savings
* Unions strike over non-payments, risking fuel shortages
* Nigerian cbank says signs for economy "ominous"
By Joe Brock and Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, July 25 Nigeria's state-oil company said
on Wednesday it was owed $7 billion in government fuel import
subsidies, debts which would wipe out savings supposed to
protect Africa's second biggest economy from oil price dips.
Nigeria's Excess Crude Account (ECA), where it saves oil
revenues over a benchmark price of $72 a barrel, held $6.9
billion on July 19, not enough to pay NNPC's subsidy claims, let
alone a string of other fuel importers' debts.
Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi said on
Tuesday risks to Africa's second biggest economy from high
government spending, worsening security problems and lower oil
output were "ominous."
"As at the end of May 2012 NNPC had unpaid (subsidy) claims
of 1.134 trillion naira ($7.06 billion)," Fidel Pepple,
spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC), said
Two fuel import unions have threatened to strike this week
over unpaid subsidies, risking fuel shortages in Africa's most
populous nation, an issue which has prompted public protests in
the past.
People are already queuing for hours to get petrol at
inflated prices in some regions in the oil-producing Niger Delta
in the south of the country.
Nigeria is among the top 10 crude oil exporters in the
world but due to decades of corruption and mismanagement it has
to import most of its refined fuel needs.
NNPC said it had 46 days of fuel supplies and it would do
its best to meet demand despite "limited resources."
"Yes we are concerned about the shortages but just to put it
on record NNPC has been the only organisation importing products
since January when the fuel subsidy issue began," Pepple said.
The finance ministry declined to comment on the missed
subsidy payments but has previously said it is waiting for the
results of probes into fuel importers before resuming payments.
Several investigations into the import subsidy were launched
after President Goodluck Jonathan attempted to remove the
support on Jan. 1, before partially reinstating it after more
than a week of protests over increased motor fuel costs.
Nigeria's anti-corruption agency will charge 12 fuel traders
on Wednesday over allegations they illegally collected a
combined 11 billion naira ($68.46 million) in subsidy payments
for fuel they never delivered, it said in a statement.
The 12 individuals from seven companies charged are all from
low-level Nigerian firms, although the Economic and Financial
Crimes Commission (EFCC) said more than 100 other marketers were
being investigated.
The presidential committee said on Tuesday fuel traders
collected $2.38 billion last year in fraudulent subsidy
payments.
($1 = 160.6800 Nigerian naira)
