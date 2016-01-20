Jan 20 Nigeria's debt management office (DMO)
and capital market regulator have agreed to collaborate on a
debut issuance of sovereign Islamic bonds (sukuk) before the end
of the year, the two bodies said.
The move could spur wider issuance of sukuk in one of
Africa's most liquid debt markets, following similar sovereign
deals from Senegal and Ivory Coast.
Issuance of a sovereign sukuk was part of a strategic plan
developed by the DMO three years ago and it will now seek help
from Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission in areas such
as capacity building, the DMO said.
"Issuing a sovereign sukuk will attract significant amounts
of affordable capital from the Gulf countries and other
established Islamic markets around the world into Nigeria," the
DMO said in its statement on Wednesday.
The statement did not give a potential size for a maiden
sukuk deal, although the DMO is a regular issuer of five- and
ten-year local-currency bonds.
In 2013, Nigeria's Osun State issued 10 billion naira ($62
million) of sukuk, but no other sukuk transactions have
followed.
Nigeria is home to the largest Muslim population in
sub-Saharan Africa, with about half of its 160 million people
members of the Islamic faith. It is also home to one of Africa's
fastest growing consumer and corporate banking sectors.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Sarah Young)