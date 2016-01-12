ABUJA Jan 12 Authorities in Switzerland are in
talks to arrange the return to Nigeria of $300 million
confiscated from the family of its former military ruler, Sani
Abacha, Nigeria's foreign minister said.
The corruption watchdog Transparency International has
accused Abacha of stealing up to $5 billion of public money
during his five years running the oil-rich nation, from 1993
until his death in 1998.
Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said $700 million had
already been repatriated from Switzerland, adding that he met
Swiss representatives last week for further talks.
"They have also now recovered, in the same context, another
$300 million of which there is ongoing discussion to have that
repatriated as well," he told journalists on Monday.
In 2014, Nigeria and the Abacha family reached an agreement
for the West African country to get back the funds, which had
been frozen, in return for dropping a complaint against Abba
Abacha, the son of the former military ruler.
He was charged by a Swiss court with money-laundering, fraud
and forgery in April 2005, after being extradited from Germany,
and subsequently spent 561 days in custody. In 2006, Luxembourg
ordered that funds held by the younger Abacha be frozen.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who took office in
May, has made tackling corruption a priority. He has asked the
Britain and the United States for help recovering money stolen
from Africa's biggest economy by some of the country's elite
over several years.
