LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria sold 114.89 billion naira ($717.61 million) worth of treasury bills of maturities ranging between 3-month and one year, with yields slightly higher on 91-day and 364-day paper and flat on the 6-month note, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank sold 32.89 billion worth of 91-day paper at 11.6 percent, slightly higher than the 11.5 percent at the previous auction on July 10, 30 billion naira of 182-day paper at 12.75 percent, the same rate as the previous action.

Also, the bank sold 52 billion naira in the 1-year bond at 13.33 percent, more than the 13.21 percent the same tenor was sold on June 26, the last time the note was on offer at the regular auction. ($1 = 160.1 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)