ABUJA, June 23 Nigeria hopes to raise at least
$1 billion from a scheme that will give tax evaders a chance to
make payments retrospectively, the finance ministry said on
Friday.
The OPEC member, which has Africa's largest economy, is in
the second year of a recession brought on by low oil prices.
Crude sales make up two-thirds of national revenue and the
government is seeking to boost its income from non-oil sources.
The finance ministry said a scheme would be launched on June
29 to give evaders immunity from prosecution, penalty charges
and interest if they "regularise their tax status" between July
1 and December 31, 2017.
It said tax evaders who delayed participation until after
December 31 would be liable for interest on overdue tax
balances.
International asset tracers and investigative specialists
have been appointed to assist the government in tracing assets
held by Nigerians, the ministry said in an emailed statement.
"Anticipated funds to be raised are at least US$1 billion,
which will reduce Nigeria's borrowing needs, allow investment in
vital infrastructure and spur development," said the finance
ministry statement.
The country's record 7.44 trillion-naira ($22.95
billion)2017 budget, signed into law last week, seeks to
increase capital expenditure to stimulate growth.
Economists have long criticised the low levels of tax in
Africa's most populous country and in March the government laid
out plans to increase its overall tax to GDP ratio to 15 percent
by 2020 from 6 percent now.
The ministry said in May that it would increase the interest
rate on unpaid taxes to discourage companies and individuals
from paying late and racking up a larger debt.
The government has previously announced plans to increase a
luxury goods tax to 15 percent from 5 percent.
