DUBAI Nov 3 Nigerian phone tower group IHS has
raised $2 billion in equity and $600 million in debt in what it
says is the biggest equity fund raising by an African company
this decade.
IHS, the continent's biggest tower company, will use the
money to finance infrastructure spending and recently agreed
acquisitions, according to a company statement on Monday.
It said the equity funding was from new and existing
shareholders, but did not provide further details.
The loan facility is split into two parts - a seven-year
tranche of $500 million denominated in U.S. dollars and an
eight-year tranche of $100 million in Nigerian naira.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David French)