ABUJA Jan 19 Telecom firms operating in Nigeria
should not put their desire to make profits above security
concerns, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday.
Nigeria has been pushing telecom companies to verify the
identity of their subscribers amid fears that unregistered SIM
cards were being used by criminal gangs in a country facing an
insurgency by Islamic militant group Boko Haram.
MTN, Africa's largest mobile operator, has been
fined $3.9 billion in Nigeria - its biggest market by sales -
for failing to disconnect users of unregistered SIM cards.
The company, which makes about 37 percent of its revenue
from Nigeria, is awaiting a ruling after launching a December
court challenge over the fine, which equates to more than twice
its annual average capital spending over the past five years.
"President Muhammadu Buhari ... urged telecommunication
companies operating in Nigeria not to place their desire for
huge profits above the security needs of the country," said
spokesman Garba Shehu.
Buhari was speaking on Tuesday with members of the Nigerian
community in Abu Dhabi, where he was attending an energy summit.
Buhari said telecom companies "must adhere to the rules and
guidelines" of Nigeria's industry regulator by carrying out "the
registration of all mobile phone users without exception" to
help security agents, added Shehu.
The fine imposed on MTN by the Nigerian Communications
Commission was reduced from $5.2 billion, which was based on a
$1,000 penalty for each phone line.
On Tuesday MTN said its Nigerian business is likely to
report about $955 million in annual profit after tax.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Susan Fenton)