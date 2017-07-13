FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Telecoms regulator to check health of other operators after Etisalat Nigeria crisis
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 5:24 PM / a day ago

Telecoms regulator to check health of other operators after Etisalat Nigeria crisis

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's telecoms regulator will check the financial health of other operators after Etisalat Nigeria defaulted on a $1.2 billion loan, a spokesman said.

"We need to check the books to detect failings on time," he told Reuters by phone, adding that the law setting up the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) empowers it to conduct such checks.

He also said that the commission must approve any new investor with over 10 percent of the shares in a telecoms firm.

Etisalat Nigeria's lenders have taken control of the management of the company and placed the shares in the custody of a loan trustee. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.