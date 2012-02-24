PARIS Feb 24 Total has started
production at its giant offshore Usan oil project in Nigeria, in
line the with planned schedule, the French energy group said on
Friday.
Usan is the second deep offshore development operated by
Total in Nigeria after Akpo to come on stream in the last three
years.
The Usan development comprises a Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) vessel designed to process 180,000 barrels
per day and with a crude storage capacity of 2 million barrels.
The group's production in Nigeria was around 290,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day in 2011.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)