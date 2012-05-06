LAGOS/YENAGOA, Nigeria May 6 French oil company
Total has begun drilling two relief wells at a gas
plant in Nigeria that was shut down last month because of a leak
caused by a technical incident, it said on Sunday.
The leak occurred on a block that also contains crude oil in
Rivers state, one of the three states that make up the Niger
Delta, a vast oil-rich wetlands region in the southeast.
"Total E&P Nigeria Limited's (TEPNG) teams continue to
actively focus on the well control operations of the IBW 16 on
the Ibewa gas field in Rivers State ... which was affected
during the incident of March 20," a statement from the oil major
said.
"Simultaneously, as a precautionary measure, relief wells
are proceeding on two selected locations," it added.
Block OML 58 also produced around 76,000 barrels per day of
oil a day in 2004 and this increased in 2008, the company says
on its website.
Total Nigeria spokesman Fred Ohwahwa told Reuters by phone
that oil production at the site had not been affected by the
leak, only associated gas.
"No crude oil is leaking, only gas, mixed with water, which
has a muddy consistency," he said.
He added that it was too early to say when Total might be
able to get the gas plant up and running again.
Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer and holds the
world's seventh-largest gas reserves. Its light oil is popular
with U.S. and Asian buyers, but it remains a small player in the
gas business.
Total said it was "pumping heavy fluid into the well to stop
the flow of reservoir fluids."
(Reporting by Tim Cocks and Tife Owolabi; Editing by Anthony
Barker)