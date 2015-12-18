LAGOS Dec 18 Nigerian exports plunged in the
third quarter from a year ago and imports also fell, the
national bureau of statistics (NBS) said, as currency controls
introduced by the central bank this year to support the economy
start to bite.
The balance of trade in the third quarter was 645 billion
naira, down from 2.87 trillion naira in the third quarter a year
ago ($14.42 billion - $3.24 billion).
Africa's biggest economy relies on oil exports for about 58
percent of government revenue. But the price of crude has been
falling, reaching its lowest in more than six years last week.
Consequently, Nigeria faces its worst economic crisis in
years, since exports of oil also bring in the hard currency that
pays for imports. And because of its limited manufacturing,
Nigeria imports most of what it consumes.
Nigeria's exports fell by 50.3 percent in the third quarter
from a year ago and imports declined 7.3 percent, the NBS said.
The fall in crude oil exports, which accounted for 69.1 percent
of total domestic exports this year, hit the economy the most.
"The sharp decline in exports and slight decrease in imports
contributed to a continued fall in the country's trade balance,
by 32 percent," the NBS said in a report.
Crude exports fell 18.8 percent in the third quarter from
the second. Imports dropped 1 percent from the second quarter,
the NBS said.
Currency controls imposed by the central bank are one reason
for the decline in imports. The bank was forced to devalue the
naira in November as oil prices plummeted and pegged it
to the dollar in February in a de facto devaluation.
In June, it curbed access to the interbank currency market
for importers bringing in a variety of goods. In an effort to
conserve its dollar reserves, the bank said that importers could
no longer get hard currency to buy 41 items, ranging from
toothpicks and rice to steel products and private
jets.
The bulk of Nigeria's imports were food and beverages, along
with machinery and appliances, vehicles and aircraft parts and
petroleum products. They came mostly from China, United States,
Belgium, the Netherlands and India. Intra African imports
accounted for 3.9 percent of the total.
The United States and the European Union in November raised
concerns at the World Trade Organization about Nigeria's curbs
on access to foreign currency, a WTO official said.
($1 = 198.9800 naira)
