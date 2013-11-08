New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
LAGOS Nov 8 Nigerian conglomerate Transcorp rose almost the maximum 10 percent allowed to a more than 5-year high after it expanded into the power sector through a recently concluded government-led power privatization programme.
Transcorp, rose 9.71 percent to close at 2.26 naira per share, mirroring similar gains in Nigerian fuel retailer Forte Oil, also buying into the power sector. Transcorp has has almost doubled in price this year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.