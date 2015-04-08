BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
LAGOS, April 8 Transnational Corp. of Nigeria, a conglomerate with interest in hotels, power and oil and gas, said on Wednesday its 2014 pretax profit fell 14 percent to 7.73 billion naira ($39 million) from year ago.
The firm did not give a reason for the drop in profits. It said in a statement revenues more than doubled during the period to 41.3 billion naira.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.