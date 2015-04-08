LAGOS, April 8 Transnational Corp. of Nigeria, a conglomerate with interest in hotels, power and oil and gas, said on Wednesday its 2014 pretax profit fell 14 percent to 7.73 billion naira ($39 million) from year ago.

The firm did not give a reason for the drop in profits. It said in a statement revenues more than doubled during the period to 41.3 billion naira.

($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)