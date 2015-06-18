LAGOS, June 18 Nigeria raised 143.64 billion naira ($723 million) in Treasury bills with mixed yields, the central bank said on Thursday.

Total bids for the notes stood at 275.30 billion, up from 253.82 billion naira at the last auction on June 3, it said.

The bank said it sold 26.30 billion naira worth of 3-month bills at 10 percent, up from 9.79 percent at the previous sale. It sold 25 billion naira worth of the six-month paper at 12.7 percent, unchanged from the last auction.

The bank said it sold 92.34 billion naira worth of the one-year note at 12.80 percent, down from 12.99 percent.

($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)