BRIEF-Harvest Capital Credit Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.37
LAGOS Aug 12 Nigeria plans to raise 62.43 billion naira ($315 million) in Treasury bills of 3-month and 6-month tenor on Aug. 20, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The bank said in a statement it will raise 32.43 billion naira worth in the 3-month paper and 30 billion naira in the 6-month debt, using the Dutch Auction System.
Nigeria issues Treasury bills twice a month to borrow funds from the banking system to fund the government's budget deficit and help manage liquidity in the economy.
($1 = 198.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
THE HAGUE, May 10 The European Central Bank will change its ultra-accommodative policy message as tail risks of a drop in inflation recede and the euro zone economy improves, its president said on Wednesday.