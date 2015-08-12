LAGOS Aug 12 Nigeria plans to raise 62.43 billion naira ($315 million) in Treasury bills of 3-month and 6-month tenor on Aug. 20, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said in a statement it will raise 32.43 billion naira worth in the 3-month paper and 30 billion naira in the 6-month debt, using the Dutch Auction System.

Nigeria issues Treasury bills twice a month to borrow funds from the banking system to fund the government's budget deficit and help manage liquidity in the economy.

($1 = 198.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)