ABUJA, April 21 Nigeria's government has collected more than 2.7 trillion naira ($13.57 billion) in its Treasury Single Account (TSA), the accountant-general said on Thursday.

Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the merger of state accounts into one account at the central bank to reduce corruption and a practice where the government borrowed back its own funds from lenders at an interest. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram/Jeremy Gaunt)