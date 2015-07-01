LAGOS, July 1 Nigeria plans to raise 50.4 billion naira ($253 million) worth of Treasury bills of 3-month and 6-month maturities at an auction on July 8, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said it will sell 25.40 billion naira worth of the 91-day paper and 25 billion naira of the 182-day debt, using the Dutch Auction System (DAS). Results of the auction are usually published a day after the auction.

($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)