By Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS May 5 Nigeria's central bank sold
short-term naira debt at yields above inflation for the third
day running on Friday, traders said, supplementing a run of
dollar sales in a two-pronged effort to prop up the ailing local
currency.
Treasury bill sales support the currency by draining some of
the cash in the market, thereby making the naira slightly
stronger against the dollar.
After introducing a complex, multi-tiered exchange rate
system, the bank has been intervening since February to prop up
the naira, a victim of the country's first recession
since 1991.
It has sold more than $4 billion on the spot and forward
currency markets and has in recent months been offering high
yields to attract investors to its one-year debt.
On Friday the central bank sold 18.88 billion naira in
one-year treasury notes at 18.6 percent, a premium to annual
inflation that stood at 17.26 percent in March. It issued 200
billion naira in bills the previous day and 230.60 billion on
Wednesday, also at high yields.
"The central bank embarked on aggressive liquidity mop-up
this week ... leaving banks scrambling for available cash in the
system," one trader told Reuters.
The bank sold dollars to lenders from Monday to Thursday to
soak up naira, but none on Friday, traders said.
The bank's actions drove lenders to borrow from its discount
window to cover their position after overnight rates hit 53
percent at Friday's open before falling back to 19 percent.
The naira was quoted weaker on Friday at the investor
trading window, at 382.69 per dollar, data from market regulator
FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange showed. The official market rate,
at 305.70, and the black market rate, at 391, were little
changed.
($1 = 314.50 naira)
