LAGOS, April 9 Nigeria raised 183.64 billion naira ($923 million) in Treasury bills with yields falling compared with the previous sale last month, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Treasury bill yields fell in tandem with declining yields on fixed assets on renewed investor interest in the local debt market after a peaceful presidential election in Africa's biggest economy and most populous country.

The central bank said it raised 20.15 billion naira in the 3-month debt at 10.5 percent at the auction held on Wednesday compared with 10.69 percent at the March 25 auction.

The bank also sold a total of 33.49 billion naira worth of the 6-month paper at 14.1 percent, lower than 14.55 percent at the previous auction.

The bank raised 130 billion naira of the 1-year note at 14.15 percent, down from 14.85 percent at the last auction.

Investors - mostly domestic banks and pension funds - submitted bids worth a total of 433.13 billion naira against 297.06 billion naira at last month's auction.

