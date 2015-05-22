LAGOS May 22 Nigeria sold 110.99 billion naira
($558 million) in Treasury bills at lower yields across all
tenors compared with the previous sale on May 6, the central
bank said on Friday.
Investors submitted a total of 243.39 billion naira in bids
at the auction held on Wednesday, compared with 329.97 billion
bids at the previous auction.
The yield on the 3-month bill fell to 9.95 percent from
10.09 percent at the previous auction, the central bank said,
adding that it sold 32.43 billion naira of the 3-month paper.
The bank sold a total of 22.82 billion naira of the six
month paper at 12.75 percent against 12.89 percent yield at the
last auction. It also sold 55.68 billion worth of the one-year
paper at 13 percent, compared with 13.39 percent last month.
($1 = 199 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)