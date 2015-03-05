LAGOS, March 5 Nigeria's Treasury bill yields
rose across the board at an auction on Wednesday compared with a
previous sale on Feb. 18, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said
on Thursday.
The DMO said it sold a total of 254.96 billion naira ($1.3
billion) of the debt against bids worth 318.58 billion naira.
The 91-day debt note worth 17.85 billion naira was sold at
10.8 percent compared with 10.75 percent fetched at the previous
auction, the debt office said.
The 182-day paper worth 15.03 billion naira was sold at
14.85 percent versus 13.70 percent previously, it added.
The debt office said a total of 222.08 billion naira of the
1-year debt note attracted 15.89 percent against 15.25 percent
at the previous auction.
($1 = 198.80 naira)
