BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International says Cui Li Jie has been appointed as an Executive Director
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
LAGOS, July 31 Nigerian conglomerate UACN reported a 58 percent decline in its half year pretax profit to 2.14 billion naira ($11 million), compared with the same period of last year.
Gross earnings fell to 37.37 billion naira in the period to end-June from 40.25 billion naira, the company said in a statement. Distribution and administrative expenses rose to 7.25 billion from 5.37 billion naira in the previous year.
($1 = 198.9800 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. companies are reporting their strongest profit and sales growth in more than five years this earnings season, with more beating expectations and particular strength in the industrial sector.