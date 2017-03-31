(Adds details, quote)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, March 31 South Africa's Tiger Brands
is still interested in investing in Nigeria despite
pulling out of a flour milling business it acquired that never
turned a profit, local conglomerate UAC said on
Friday.
UAC's chief executive Larry Ettah said its partnership with
the food company was paying dividends and in recent
conversations the South African firm had said Nigeria remained
important as it looked to expand abroad.
Tiger bought 49 percent of UAC's food business in 2010 but
since then it has had to sell its 65.7 percent stake in its loss
making Nigerian flour division for $1 to Dangote Industries Ltd,
owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, having bought it
for $200 million in 2012.
"We have had conversations with our partners ... and they
made us understand that Nigeria is still important to them,"
Ettah told an analysts' call discussing its full-year earnings.
The joint venture company UAC Foods Limited posted a pretax
profit of 1.14 billion naira last year, down from 1.43 billion
naira, though Ettah said the company "was still paying
dividends".
Shares in UAC, which have lost 23 percent so far this year,
closed flat on Friday at 13.65 naira. They fell 19 percent last
year. The group posted a 0.52 percent rise in pretax profit and
declared a dividend of 1 naira per share.
Ettah said frequent input cost rises was pressuring margins
in the food business and the weak economy had also affected
consumer demand.
No one at Tiger was immediately available for comment.
Africa's biggest economy is in recession for the first time
in quarter of a century and also battling a currency crisis
brought on by low prices for oil, its main export, that has
hammered foreign reserves and created chronic dollar shortages,
frustrating businesses.
Tiger Brands, South Africa's biggest consumer foods maker,
has had some management changes, Ettah told the call, which has
led to a review of its strategy and that in their communications
"they still see Nigeria as an opportunity."
Tiger Brands has said its other businesses in Nigeria, UAC
Foods and Deli Foods, would not be affected after it sold off
the flour business.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)