BRIEF-Guangdong Yantang Dairy sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to up 5 pct to 50 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 50 percent, or to be 51.1 million yuan to 72.9 million yuan
LAGOS Oct 25 Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Friday its nine months pretax profit rose 49.4 percent to 5.84 billion nigerian naira ($36.78 million), compared with 3.91 billion naira the same period a year ago.
Turnover at the conglomerate increased to 60.47 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 47.52 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.78 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 50 percent, or to be 51.1 million yuan to 72.9 million yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 1.1 billion won