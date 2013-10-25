LAGOS Oct 25 Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Friday its nine months pretax profit rose 49.4 percent to 5.84 billion nigerian naira ($36.78 million), compared with 3.91 billion naira the same period a year ago.

Turnover at the conglomerate increased to 60.47 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 47.52 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.78 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)