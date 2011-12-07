BRIEF-Hamilton Lane says final closing of Hamilton Lane strategic opportunities fund 2017
* Hamilton Lane Inc says final closing of Hamilton Lane strategic opportunities fund 2017
LAGOS Dec 7 Nigerian lender United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Wednesday it had issued a 35 billion naira ($217 mln) bond paying a 14 percent coupon, the second tranche of a 400 billion naira debt issuance program launched in October last year.
The debt matures in 2018, the bank said in a notice. ($1 = 161.5500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Hamilton Lane Inc says final closing of Hamilton Lane strategic opportunities fund 2017
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion