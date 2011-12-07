LAGOS Dec 7 Nigerian lender United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Wednesday it had issued a 35 billion naira ($217 mln) bond paying a 14 percent coupon, the second tranche of a 400 billion naira debt issuance program launched in October last year.

The debt matures in 2018, the bank said in a notice. ($1 = 161.5500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)