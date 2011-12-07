(Refiles to fix formating in advisory, story end)

LAGOS Dec 7 Nigerian lender United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Wednesday it had issued a 35 billion naira ($217 mln) bond paying a 14 percent coupon, the second tranche of a 400 billion naira debt issuance program launched in October last year.

The debt offer, which matures in 2018, received a 100 percent subscription from six applications, the bank said in a notice.

UBA raised 20 billion naira ($130 mln) seven-year debt at 13 percent last October from local investors and pension funds, the first tranche of the 400 billion naira bond issuance program, to strengthen its capital base and help increase lending.

It listed the first tranche on the Nigerian stock exchange.

UBA, which operates in 19 African countries and manages more than 7.5 million bank accounts, has been raising capital to enable it turn deposits into loans, without breaching the regulator's limits on a bank's exposure to a single borrower. .

It aimed to grow its loan book by 15-20 percent in 2011.

In October, UBA said it was planning a private placement and a rights issue to help support large-ticket lending in infrastructure and agriculture sectors but did not disclose how much it intended to raise and at what price.. ($1 = 161.5500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)