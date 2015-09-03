LAGOS, Sept 3 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit rose 35 percent to 39.04 billion naira ($196 million), from 28.89 billion a year earlier.

The bank said it will pay an interim dividend of 0.20 naira.

Gross earnings also rose to 166.94 billion naira compared with 138.22 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a statement without stating reasons for the jump in earnings. ($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton)