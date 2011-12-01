LAGOS Dec 1 Nigeria's United Bank for
Africa said on Thursday it will seek shareholders'
approval to transfer its subsidiaries into a newly-formed
holding company, in line with regulatory requirements to
separate core lending from other businesses.
The central bank last year scrapped the universal banking
model and directed lenders in Africa's second biggest economy to
sell their stakes in non-banking subsidiaries or adopt a holding
company structure.
"What we are seeking is to transfer all our subsidiaries
into an holding company; UBA Holdings Plc in line with
regulatory directive and still sustain value for the
shareholders," an official of the bank told Reuters.
Under the new structure, 40 percent of the present UBA group
will be transferred to the holding company, which will be listed
sometime next year, while the bank will retain 60 percent of its
present form and operate as a subsidiary of the holding company.
The UBA banking group currently operates in 19 African
countries with interest in real estate and asset management.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)