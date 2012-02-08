Asian perpetual bonds break record, with six months to spare
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
LAGOS Feb 8 Shares in Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) fell the maximum 5 percent on Wednesday after the company issued a profit warning for the full year 2011.
"The Bank expects to announce a loss, driven principally by one-off writes against earnings, including those arising from the transfer of loans to the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON)," UBA said in a statement.
Shares of UBA fell the maximum 5.0 percent by 1129 GMT, trading at 1.90 naira per share. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)