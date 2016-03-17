LAGOS, March 17 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa
(UBA) expects loan growth of 10 to 15 percent this
year, reversing a 3.3 percent decline last year, it said on
Thursday.
The top tier lender had originally forecast loan growth last
year of 5 to 8 percent but that did not materialise. Loans grew
14 percent in 2014, the bank said.
"Because of uncertainty in the macro-environment we decided
to be very cautious in the growth of risk assets," Chief
Executive Phillips Oduoza, who is due to retire by July said,
explaining the drop in loans last year.
"For this year we see a positive outlook but we will
continue in our conservative approach to risk creation."
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton)