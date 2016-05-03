LAGOS May 3 United Bank for Africa (UBA)
plans to increase its presence in Africa outside
Nigeria to 25 countries from 18 now and inject capital into its
subsidiaries in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, its chairman said on
Tuesday.
UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu said the bank was gearing up with
a view to "harnessing the potential represented by the wider
African economy through its expansion plans".
"Our intention is to be the leader in African financial
services," Elumelu said on the sidelines of a news conference in
Lagos late on Tuesday.
UBA, one of Nigeria's largest banks with more 700 branches,
has subsidiaries across Africa in countries such as Ghana and
Ivory Coast in the west, Kenya and Uganda in the east and
Mozambique and Zambia in the south.
It also has offices in London and New York.
The banks operations in the 18 African countries outside
Nigeria now contribute more than 25 per cent to group operating
revenue, Elumelu said.
Last year, UBA's pretax profit rose 22 percent from a year
earlier to 68.5 billion naira while gross earnings climbed 10
percent to 315 billion.
