Australia shares steady after trade balance data; NZ set for third losing day
June 8 Australian shares were effectively flat from the previous session on Thursday as investors digested disappointing trade data out earlier in the day.
LAGOS, July 11 Shares in Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) surged to a two month high after the lender said pre-tax profit for the first half of the year more than doubled to 31.84 billion naira ($198 mln).
UBA, a top tier bank, rose 4.89 percent to 4.29 naira by 1106 GMT, almost the maximum five percent limit allowed, to value it at around 141 billion naira ($877 mln) and help lift the all-share index up 0.37 percent to 22,203 points.
($1 = 160.8400 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)
June 8 Australian shares were effectively flat from the previous session on Thursday as investors digested disappointing trade data out earlier in the day.
June 8 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.