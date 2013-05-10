LAGOS May 10 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Friday its 2012 pretax profit was 52.01 billion naira ($330 mln), against a loss of 26.6 billion naira a year earlier.

Gross earnings at UBA, a top-tier lender, jumped to 150 billion naira during the year, up from 113.59 billion naira in the previous year, it said in a filing with the local bourse.

Earlier on Friday, the lender with operations in 19 African countries said it expected to make at least half of its pretax profit outside Nigeria within the next two years, as most of its African operations become profitable. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Tim Cocks)