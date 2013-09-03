(Refiles changing dateline from LAGOS)
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Sept 3 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa
(UBA) has invested $700 million this year financing
power assets in Africa's second biggest economy and is looking
to put $2 billion into power projects across the continent over
the next three years, CEO Phillips Oduoza told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Oduoza also said he expected the bank to grow loans by
around 14 percent in the next six months, as it had done in the
last six months.
Nigeria is reforming its electricity sector in a
privatisation scheme meant to end the country's chronic power
shortages. President Goodluck Jonathan last week said bidders
for state electricity assets had completed payments, clearing a
major hurdle in the process.
"We have been financing different parts of the power sector
both generation and distribution. We are looking ... in Nigeria
and across Africa with around $2 billion in the next 3 years,"
Oduoza said on the sidelines of an economic conference in the
Nigerian capital Abuja.
Of that, he said around $1.2 billion would be earmarked for
Nigeria, a country suffering massive power shortages as demand
outstrips supply, forcing those who can afford it to rely on
diesel generators.
The state-owned monopoly power firm has been broken up into
11 generation companies and six distribution companies, all
being sold separately to private consortia, for a total of
around $2.5 billion.
UBA said in May it expected to grow its loan book by 30
percent this year, up from 6 percent in 2012, as it targets
consumer and infrastructure financing.
"The top line loan growth by first half was about 14 percent
... for the next half we are expecting about the same thing,"
Oduoza told Reuters.
He added that African countries outside Nigeria continued to
be a growing part of the business, expected to be about 22-25
percent this year, up from 19 percent last year.
