BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
LAGOS, April 17 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday that its pretax profit fell to 13.54 billion naira ($83.5 million) in the first quarter, down 21.1 percent from 17.16 billion naira a year earlier.
However, gross earnings grew to 68.1 billion naira during the three months to March 31, against 62.9 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162.2500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago