LAGOS, April 17 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday that its pretax profit fell to 13.54 billion naira ($83.5 million) in the first quarter, down 21.1 percent from 17.16 billion naira a year earlier.

However, gross earnings grew to 68.1 billion naira during the three months to March 31, against 62.9 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162.2500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)