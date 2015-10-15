China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
LAGOS Oct 15 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit rose to 57.36 billion naira ($288.31 million) in the year to Sept. 30, compared with 42.54 billion naira posted same period last year.
Gross earnings at the top-tier lender rose to 247.20 billion naira compared with 210.71 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Shares in the bank fell 2.39 percent to 4.10 naira on the local bourse at 1315 GMT ($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by David Evans)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".