LAGOS Oct 15 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa
said on Monday its pretax profit rose almost four fold
to 44.86 billion naira ($285.10 million) in the first nine month
to September, compared with 9.42 billion naira in the same
period last year.
Figures from the bank showed a sharp fall in losses taken
from bad loans to 4.7 billion naira in the nine months to
September, compared with 11.478 billion naira in that period
last year.
The bank said gross earnings also rose to 168.20 billion
naira from 138.50 billion naira in the last period.
($1 = 157.35 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)