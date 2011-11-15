ABUJA Nov 15 Britain and Nigeria struck a
deal on Tuesday to ensure British Airways flights continue to
run daily between London and Lagos until the end of the year,
the two countries said, after a dispute over landing slots and
ticket pricing almost stopped flights between the nations.
Nigeria threatened last month to reduce British Airways
flights between London and the West African nation's
commercial-hub Lagos to three from seven weekly. BA is owned by
International Airlines Group.
Nigeria's aviation minister, Princess Stella Oduah, had
given BA and the British government until Tuesday to iron out
the grievances she had over their Bilateral Air Services
Agreement (BASA).
The dispute was close to grounding all flights between
Nigeria and Britain until a last minute agreement was reached,
two aviation sources told Reuters.
"The issues are being resolved and negotiations with the
British government are ongoing. In the meantime BA flights will
continue seven times a week to Lagos until the end of December,"
said Joel Obi, aviation ministry press officer.
He said governments had negotiated to re-open flights from
Nigeria's capital Abuja to London for its flagship airline Arik
Air, running seven trips a week. London Heathrow had stopped
Arik from flying Abuja-London last month.
The BASA agreement allocates 21 equal flight frequencies
between the two countries, which their airlines can use. British
Airways and Virgin Atlantic use up Britain's 21 return flights
but Arik Air is the only Nigerian airline flying to London,
allocated 12 slots a week at Heathrow airport.
After these slots were cut almost in half, Nigeria
questioned why Britain was not supporting their bilateral
relationship by helping with the situation.
"The point to emphasise is that the Ministry of Aviation,
under the present dispensation will not stand idly by while
Nigerian flag carriers are unfairly treated when BASA agreements
clearly state otherwise," said a statement from the ministry
earlier this week said.
Nigeria's aviation ministry is also unhappy at British
Airways ticket pricing, which it says charges far more to fly
London-Lagos than on a similar distance flight between London
and Nigeria's neighbour Ghana.
"The British government has until the end of the year to
deal with some issues, namely the fare disparity between BA
London-Accra and BA London-Lagos routes," the aviation
ministry's Obi said.
But British airports and airlines are privately run and are
not controlled by the government.
"On the issue of BA's pricing policy, obviously governments
can't tell private companies what to charge, but we're having
ongoing and positive discussions with the relevant parts of the
Nigerian government and others with the aim of resolving the
issues raised to everyone's satisfaction," said a British High
Commission spokesman in Abuja.
(Reporting by Joe Brock)