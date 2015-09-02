By Alexis Akwagyiram
| LAGOS, Sept 2
LAGOS, Sept 2 A year ago, computer science
graduate Tolulope Komolafe was among the millions of young
Nigerians unable to find full-time work.
Her only income came from tutoring teenagers in maths and
science, for which she earned around 5,000 naira ($25) a month.
Fortunately, she was able to live with her brother in their
Lagos home and avoid having to survive on her meagre income.
Komolafe, 25, now works for Andela, a Lagos-based company
that trains computer programmers and developers for four months
before outsourcing them to work remotely on projects in other
countries in a four-year programme.
Although she sits in Andela's office, Komolafe's current
project involves developing software for a U.S. firm.
Andela is part of a new wave of firms that ease access to
the labour market for young Nigerians. The firms are small but
their role could be crucial. Nigeria has 170 million inhabitants
and is the world's fastest-growing country.
"I was scared. I thought I wasn't going to be able to get a
job because I thought that only happened to people whose parents
knew someone influential," said Komolafe of her two years of
graduate unemployment before joining the programme last August.
It's a well founded concern. The National Bureau of
Statistics said 28 percent of Nigerians aged between 25 and 34
were jobless in the second quarter of this year, rising to 49
percent for 15 to 24-year-olds.
President Muhammadu Buhari says he wants to diversify away
from reliance on oil, which creates few local jobs, towards
agriculture and entrepreneurship.
An International Monetary Fund report said sub-Saharan
Africa needs to create jobs at an unprecedented rate to absorb a
growing labour force. Experts fear mass underemployment could
cause social problems and increase the risk that young people
will turn to radical groups.
Nigerians are particularly at risk. In July, the United
Nations said that by 2050, Nigeria, the world's seventh most
populous country, would overtake the United States to become the
third biggest.
"Half of my friends are unemployed. It's a huge problem ....
People are desperate," Komolafe said.
BOOTCAMP
Like others on the Andela programme, she was shortlisted
after replying to an advert and first completed a two-week
training "bootcamp". Andela charges its Western clients a fee in
exchange for labour in a region where wages are relatively low.
The company's selection system means it will not dent
Nigeria's unemployment anytime soon. Only about 70 people have
been selected from more than 12,000 applicants since it began
last year.
But co-founder Jeremy Johnson, who teamed up with Nigerian
entrepreneur Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, said Andela-trained programmers
will eventually set up their own firms and create employment.
He aims to train 100,000 developers in the next decade.
"We're helping to equip people with the skills necessary to
succeed in the digital economy," said Ebun Omoni, who helps to
oversee training.
The streets outside Andela's offices are a reminder of
Nigeria's challenges. Youths dart through traffic to sell
everything from plantain chips to bootleg DVDs in an attempt to
keep up with the rising cost of living.
JOBS PORTAL
Opeyemi Awoyemi, senior vice-president and co-founder of
Nigerian jobs portal Jobberman, says schools fail to equip
people with workplace skills so firms cannot find qualified
candidates.
In March, Jobberman rolled out a web portal with Microsoft
to help visitors identify jobs, prepare applications
and improve interview techniques. Accessing the portal, however,
requires paying for internet time, something not all can afford.
The need for workplace skills is the driving force behind
West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE), a company that is a
hybrid between a careers service and an employment agency.
WAVE trains young adults in time-keeping, conflict
resolution, management and team communication through lessons
and role-playing before a two-week placement with businesses it
uses as partners. In some cases this leads to a job.
"We can't kid ourselves and focus on Africa rising for a
few," said WAVE CEO and co-founder Misan Rewane, who described
youth unemployment as a time bomb.
The non-profit entity charges participants 10,000 naira
($50) upfront, although some receive a loan to defer the fee
until they have been paid. It takes a third of the trainee's
first month's pay, and the same sum from the employer.
WAVE mainly partners with hotels and restaurants because the
industry needs entry level workers, Rewane said.
However, like Andela, a limited few may acquire skills but
it is not a process that will lead to mass employment. Some 200
people have been trained in two years and the average starting
salary for those who find jobs is 37,000 naira ($188) per month.
"A lot of these young people have come out of school systems
that have short-changed them," said Rewane, expressing her fear
that a lack of broad skills could hold back future generations
of Nigerian job seekers.
($1 = 197 naira)
(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Angus MacSwan)