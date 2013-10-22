LAGOS Oct 22 Unilever Nigeria said on Tuesday its nine-month pretax profit fell 12.82 percent to 5.03 billion naira ($31.47 million) compared with 5.77 billion naira in the same period a year ago. Turnover at the Nigerian unit of London-listed Unilever however rose to 45.61 billion naira in the nine months to Sept. 30, against 41.66 billion naira in the same period last year, the consumer goods firm said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.