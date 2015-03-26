LAGOS, March 26 Unilever Nigeria said on Thursday its 2014 pretax profit fell 57.7 percent to 2.87 billion naira ($14.4 million), compared with a year ago.

Turnover also fell to 55.75 billion naira during the period, against 60 billion naira the previous year, the household product maker said in a statement. The firm proposed a cut to dividend for 2014 to 0.10 naira per share, compared with 1.25 naira a year earlier.

($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and James Macharia)