BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
LAGOS, July 18 Unilever Nigeria said on Friday its half-year pretax profit fell to 2.07 billion naira ($12.8 million), down 48 percent from 3.96 billion in the same period last year.
Turnover dropped to 29.28 billion naira in the six month period, compared with 29.66 billion last year, the household consumer products maker said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.85 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by David Holmes)
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.