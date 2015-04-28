(Updates comment from bank on drop in profit)

LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's Union Bank reported a 51 percent drop in first quarter pretax profit to 2.49 billion naira ($13 million) from a year ago, when results were driven by one-off gains from divestment of subsidaries in 2014, it said on Tuesday.

The bank said adjusted pretax profit without the one-off gain on disposal of subsidiaries more than doubled to 2.7 billion naira during the period, compared with 1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2014.

It posted an increase in loans of 15 percent for the first quarter.

"Going into the rest of the year ... the bank will focus on growing the retail business with a revamped product portfolio ... and an evolving branch network," Union CEO Emeka Emuwa said in a statement.

Gross earnings rose to 27.28 billion naira during the period to end-March versus 26.88 billion naira in the same period last year, the lender said.

($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia and Dan Grebler)