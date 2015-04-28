(Updates comment from bank on drop in profit)
LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's Union Bank
reported a 51 percent drop in first quarter pretax profit to
2.49 billion naira ($13 million) from a year ago, when results
were driven by one-off gains from divestment of subsidaries in
2014, it said on Tuesday.
The bank said adjusted pretax profit without the one-off
gain on disposal of subsidiaries more than doubled to 2.7
billion naira during the period, compared with 1.3 billion in
the first quarter of 2014.
It posted an increase in loans of 15 percent for the first
quarter.
"Going into the rest of the year ... the bank will focus on
growing the retail business with a revamped product portfolio
... and an evolving branch network," Union CEO Emeka Emuwa said
in a statement.
Gross earnings rose to 27.28 billion naira during the period
to end-March versus 26.88 billion naira in the same period last
year, the lender said.
($1 = 198.9500 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia and
Dan Grebler)