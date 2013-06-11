LAGOS, June 11 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Tuesday it first quarter pre-tax profit rose 40.33 percent to 7.69 billion naira ($48.08 million), compared with 5.48 billion naira in the same period last year.

It gave no reason for the rise.

Gross earnings dropped marginally to 29.79 billion naira from 29.84 billion naira the same period last year, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 159.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)