BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
LAGOS, June 11 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Tuesday it first quarter pre-tax profit rose 40.33 percent to 7.69 billion naira ($48.08 million), compared with 5.48 billion naira in the same period last year.
It gave no reason for the rise.
Gross earnings dropped marginally to 29.79 billion naira from 29.84 billion naira the same period last year, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 159.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company