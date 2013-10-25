LAGOS Oct 25 Nigeria's Union Bank will
divest its non-banking subsidiaries within the next 18-months in
order to comply with central bank regulations separating
business and retail banking, the company said on Friday.
Nigeria's central bank three-years ago stopped issuing
universal banking licences and enforced new minimum capital
requirements for banks in a bid to avoid a repeat of a 2009 near
collapse of several lenders, including Union Bank.
Union Bank scaled a recapitalisation hurdle after the
central bank propped it up and it agreed a $750 million cash
injection by a group of investors to keep it afloat.
"Following (central bank) approval, Union Bank will proceed
to divest its interests in its non-banking and portfolio
companies ... and operate as an international commercial bank,"
Union's Chief Executive Emeka Emuwa said in a statement.
Emuwa said the bank had 18 months to implement the
divestment, citing that owning non-banking units had become less
important with the growth in its core business and its ability
to partner with other firms to cross-sell products.
Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi launched a historic $4
billion bailout of nine banks shortly after taking office in
2009, pledging to reform the industry and get credit flowing to
the productive real sector and small businesses.
The new banking model requires lenders to sell all non-core
businesses and form a holding company if they intend to carry
out insurance, asset management and capital market activities.
Sanusi has said his primary objective is to ensure banks are
effectively supervised and to ensure the safety of depositors'
funds by prohibiting them from speculative capital market
activities.
"The post-divestment structure will ... reduce the overall
risk profile of the bank, while increasing the protection of
depositors' funds," Union's Chief Risk Officer Kandolo Kasongo
said, adding that the sale proceeds will be used to boost its
balance sheet.
